Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in United Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Bancorp

In other news, CEO Scott A. Everson acquired 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.03%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

