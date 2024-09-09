Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kraft Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

