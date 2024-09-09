Kure Advisory LLC Buys 185 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $303,721,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,751 shares of company stock valued at $53,628,156. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $401.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.59 and its 200-day moving average is $423.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

