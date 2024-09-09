La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

