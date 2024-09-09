Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 368 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

