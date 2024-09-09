Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $342.07 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $363.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.32.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

