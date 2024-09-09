Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

