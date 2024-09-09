Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.