Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 162.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $184.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

