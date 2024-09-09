Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $4,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

