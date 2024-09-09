Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 607 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $28.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

