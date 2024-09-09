Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after buying an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $159,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,595,000 after buying an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 96.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $947.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $951.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

