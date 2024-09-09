Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.77, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,242 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,409. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

