Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $192,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $733.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $901.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $938.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

