Lancaster Colony’s (LANC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.75.

LANC stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

