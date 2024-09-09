LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LB opened at $34.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

In other news, Director Valerie Chase bought 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LandBridge stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LandBridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

