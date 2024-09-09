Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.18 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $413.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

