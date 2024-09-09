Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lantronix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

