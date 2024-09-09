Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRMR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Baird R W raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.99. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

