Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,521 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Latham Group worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.75 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Latham Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $653.03 million, a P/E ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

