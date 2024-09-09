Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 465,530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Latham Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.75 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Price Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.03 million, a P/E ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 1.86. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

