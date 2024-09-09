Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 577 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 577 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $303,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,355 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $401.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,292.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

