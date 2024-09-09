Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,804,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 430,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

