LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,154. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

