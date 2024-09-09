Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised their target price on Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

