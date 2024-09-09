Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $11.41 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $204,542.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

