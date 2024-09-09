Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $578.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

