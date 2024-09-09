Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 217,654 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3,224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.