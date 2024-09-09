Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 31,448 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $6,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,664,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $6,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,664,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600,422 shares of company stock valued at $345,634,177. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA opened at $133.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $159.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

