Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

