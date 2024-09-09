Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of TD SYNNEX worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

