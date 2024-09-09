Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 51,111 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 51,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $132.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.