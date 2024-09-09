Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 572,880 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,880 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,242 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.77, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile



Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

