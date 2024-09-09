Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,624 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

GIS opened at $75.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.