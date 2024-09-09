Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.20.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

