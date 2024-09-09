LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $211.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

