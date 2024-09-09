LSV Asset Management Buys 176,571 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.23% of TD SYNNEX worth $121,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,298,000 after purchasing an additional 777,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,506,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,858,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

