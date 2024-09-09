LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,528,110 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Intel worth $127,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

INTC stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

