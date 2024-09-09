LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.12% of Avnet worth $145,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Avnet by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.