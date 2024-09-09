LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $148,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

