LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of PayPal worth $146,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $68.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

