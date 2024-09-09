LSV Asset Management Has $124.13 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $124,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

