LSV Asset Management Has $146.81 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.70% of Stifel Financial worth $146,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

