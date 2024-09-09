LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.52% of Unum Group worth $143,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

