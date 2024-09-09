LSV Asset Management Makes New $140.30 Million Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,194,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $140,296,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.82% of Baxter International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

