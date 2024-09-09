LSV Asset Management Sells 60,600 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.69% of Best Buy worth $125,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Tobam raised its stake in Best Buy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

