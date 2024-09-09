Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYRA. William Blair raised Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a negative net margin of 5,570.88%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

