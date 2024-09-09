MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $8.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MGNX stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 146.01% and a negative net margin of 332.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,528,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 3,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,312,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,010,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 539,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

