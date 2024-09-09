Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $40.02 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 138.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

