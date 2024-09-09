Maia Wealth LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,174 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 470,619 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $303,721,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $401.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.59 and its 200 day moving average is $423.08.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

